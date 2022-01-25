Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA SYRIA

Asma Al Assad helps pave Damascus's way to China's silk road

Syrian first lady Asma Al Assad.
Syrian first lady Asma Al Assad. © Sana/Handout via Reuters
Syria is now officially part of the Belt and Road Initiative and has brought Asma Al Assad and the Syria Trust Association on board, an impressive stepping stone into international business for the association. [...] (360 words)
Issue dated 25/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
International Dealmaking

Further reading
SYRIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 22/11/2021

Syrian firms use Expo 2020 Dubai to get back into the international business scene 

The colours of Bashar Al Assad's Syria topped the bill at Expo 2020 Dubai on 14 November but Syrian companies like Cham Wings Airlines and Cham Holding were there above all for business reasons. They wanted to show that they are confident of their ability to get back into the regional business scene despite the American and European sanctions still weighing on them. [...]
Among the Syrian artworks presented at the Syria Pavilion of the Dubai Expo is a portrait of First Lady Asma Al Assad, 14 November 2021.
Among the Syrian artworks presented at the Syria Pavilion of the Dubai Expo is a portrait of First Lady Asma Al Assad, 14 November 2021. © Intelligence Online

