FRANCE LEBANON

Franco-Lebanese and Emirati magnates battle for the right to operate Beirut's container terminal

Badr Jafar (Gulftainer) and Rodolphe Saadé (CMA GGM).
Badr Jafar (Gulftainer) and Rodolphe Saadé (CMA GGM). © Etienne Laurent/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
The tender call for the contract to operate the Lebanese capital's container terminal will see Gulftainer, the Emirati group led by the young Badr Jafar, clash with Rodolphe Saadé-led French shipping group CMA CGM. Saadé is hoping his Lebanese connections will enable him to win the contest. [...] (523 words)
Issue dated 17/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
FRANCE LEBANON 24/11/2020

While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli 

With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]
A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut.
A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut. © NICOLAS VALLAURI /PHOTOPQR/LA PROVENCE/MAXPPP

