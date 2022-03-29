Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
FRANCE INDONESIA

New corruption probe threatens French contract hopes in Jakarta

An investigation into the Indonesian defence ministry's award of a satellite contract is threatening to damage Airbus Defense & Space's chances at a time when Indonesia is a sought after market for defence contracts. [...] (443 words)
Issue dated 29/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. © Bonnaud Guillaume/PhotoPQR/SudOuest/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INDIA 19/10/2021

Paris and Dassault in push to sell Rafale fighters 

Still reeling from the effects of the AUKUS defence pact, Paris now hopes to restore its image by finding new buyers for its Rafale fighter jets. A deal with New Dehli appears to be on track and Dassault is hoping Abu Dhabi will follow suit. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  New corruption probe threatens French contract hopes in Jakarta 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!