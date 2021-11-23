Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE INDONESIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES QATAR UNITED STATES

Gulf rivals enter Indonesian fighter contest between Rafale and F-16

Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto and French defence minister Florence Parly signed a defence cooperation agreement in Paris on 28 June 2021.
Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto and French defence minister Florence Parly signed a defence cooperation agreement in Paris on 28 June 2021. © Facebook The Indonesian Embassy in Paris
France is trying to get Abu Dhabi to finance Jakarta's procurement of Rafale while the Indonesian government has turned to the more US-friendly Doha. [...] (389 words)
Issue dated 23/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
UNITED STATES 24/11/2021

How Draken has made its way to Royal Saudi Air Force 

The operator of one of the world's largest private fleets of fighter jets, Draken, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, a promising market given the air force's need for help in Yemen. The people skills of the UK's former chief of defence staff, Nicholas Houghton, went a long way to securing this success with Riyadh. [...]
An aircraft from Draken International's fleet of Aggressor Squadrons.
An aircraft from Draken International's fleet of Aggressor Squadrons. © Draken International/Facebook
Ministry of Defence Florence Parly at a ceremony marking the delivery of the first Rafale fighter jet destined for India, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac. © Bonnaud Guillaume/PhotoPQR/SudOuest/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INDIA 19/10/2021

Paris and Dassault in push to sell Rafale fighters 

Still reeling from the effects of the AUKUS defence pact, Paris now hopes to restore its image by finding new buyers for its Rafale fighter jets. A deal with New Dehli appears to be on track and Dassault is hoping Abu Dhabi will follow suit. [...]
French president Emmanuel Macron and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on 15 June 2021. © Pascal Rossignol/Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES AUSTRALIA FRANCE 29/09/2021

Naval Group's covey of advisers foiled by a phone call to London 

As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Gulf rivals enter Indonesian fighter contest between Rafale and F-16 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!