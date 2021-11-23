Gulf rivals enter Indonesian fighter contest between Rafale and F-16
The operator of one of the world's largest private fleets of fighter jets, Draken, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, a promising market given the air force's need for help in Yemen. The people skills of the UK's former chief of defence staff, Nicholas Houghton, went a long way to securing this success with Riyadh. [...]
As news outlets in both hemispheres continue to relay every minute detail of the fallout from Australia's cancellation of its submarine deal with France, there is one glaring takeaway: more than five years of lobbying and intelligence gathering in Canberra failed to help Paris and Naval Group pick up on and anticipate Australia's doubts. [...]
Consultant Christopher Ott, who represents the Qatari defence conglomerate Barzan in Washington, has been hired to facilitate US defence sales to Jakarta, whose position has become strategic in the context of growing tensions with China. [...]