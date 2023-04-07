Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA VIETNAM

Wanted businesswoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan makes it to China

With the Vietnamese authorities hot on her heels, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, the businesswoman who helped IAI, Verint and other defence groups enter the Vietnamese market, has gone into hiding. Retracing her footsteps, Intelligence Online has found information to suggest she is now in China. [...] (402 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Wanted businesswoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan makes it to China 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!