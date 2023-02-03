Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE UKRAINE

Parisian PR veterans back Kyiv through #StandWithUkraine

#StandWithUkraine, a French association headed by two PR professionals with close connections to Kyiv, is heavily involved in the communications and legal side of the war in Ukraine. It has been carrying out a series of public relations operations in Europe. [...] (495 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

