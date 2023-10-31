Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Finland, Ukraine
Ukraine boosts SAR capacities in readiness for Russia's winter offensive

With the Russian winter offensive imminent, Ukraine is deploying new SAR imagery tools. [...]
Published on 31.10.2023 at 05:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Ukraine boosts SAR capacities in readiness for Russia's winter offensive 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!