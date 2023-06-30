Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
OMAN

Mohammed Sultan Al Naamani, the mediator at the heart of Muscat's security apparatus

As head of the Royal Office, Mohammed Sultan Al Naamani is close to the heart of power in Oman, where he oversees the country's intelligence and security services. From this vantage point, he is leading Oman's efforts to play the role of regional mediator and working hard to find a solution to the conflict in Yemen. [...] (763 words)
Published on 30/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

