Intelligence Online
FRANCE OMAN

Paris tries to connect with Haitham bin Tarik's inner circle

As defence and foreign policy talks between Paris and Muscat pick up a notch, French businesses in Oman see an opportunity in being able to open doors by calling on their contacts with the sultan's close entourage. [...] (640 words)
Published on 28/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

