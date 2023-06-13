Oman opens ports to French Navy submarines
With diplomatic dialogue hotting up between France and Oman, the French Navy has recently obtained an agreement to use Oman's ports as a rear base for its activities in the Indian Ocean.
Dahra Global's defence partners and the companies it distributes are trying to distance themselves from the Omani defence reseller. It has been accused of being used by Israeli intelligence to garner information on a top secret programme in Qatar, revealed at the time by Intelligence Online.
Both capitals want to be the main mediator in the negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and are now competing directly for the role. Both have called in their respective spy chiefs to work behind the scenes to cultivate their special relationships with the West and Iran.
More than two years after taking power, the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, seems to already be thinking about the highly sensitive question of his succession. His son, Theyazin bin Haitham, is little by little taking on new responsibilities, including that of managing the sultanate's key development projects.