Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom
Might Muscat buy Riyadh's used Typhoons?
As manufacturers jostle to supply fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, Oman is on the lookout for second-hand war planes.
As head of the Royal Office, Mohammed Sultan Al Naamani is close to the heart of power in Oman, where he oversees the country's intelligence and security services. From this vantage point, he is leading Oman's efforts to play the role of regional mediator and working hard to find a solution to the conflict in Yemen.
As defence and foreign policy talks between Paris and Muscat pick up a notch, French businesses in Oman see an opportunity in being able to open doors by calling on their contacts with the sultan's close entourage.
Foreign firms are increasingly turning to the company owned by the powerful al-Rawas family to get access to Omani defence contracts. The fall of Dahra Global has also contributed to the rise of Al Rasiyat Middle East, which is run by former army officers.
The University of Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 4 with the British corporate intelligence and cybersecurity [...]
