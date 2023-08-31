EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Interior ministry, FSB and Rosgvardia fight over right to access data without warrants

Russian interior minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in November 2022.
Russian interior minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in November 2022. © Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP
Russia's top security agencies are competing over a proposed legislative amendment giving investigators the right to access the electronic data of members of the public without an official warrant. [...]
Published on 31/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Interior ministry, FSB and Rosgvardia fight over right to access data without warrants 
This article can also be read here:   Surveillance & Interception

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!