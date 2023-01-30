Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA

Alexander Khinshtein, the deputy pushing the national guard's legislative needs

United Russia majority party MP Alexander Khinshtein.
United Russia majority party MP Alexander Khinshtein. © Russian Look Ltd/Alamy banque d'images
The career journalist Alexander Khinshtein is very involved in the Duma and is working especially hard to increase the rights of the Russian National Guard, or Rosgvardia, where he previously served as chief communicator. [...] (575 words)
Issue dated 30/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Russian president Vladimir Putin toasts soldiers holding the title Heroes of Russian after presenting them with a Gold Star medal on 8 December 2022 in Moscow. © Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin Pool/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press
Spotlight
RUSSIA 19/12/2022

Russian elites torn ten months into war in Ukraine 

Intelligence Online takes the temperature in Moscow as its elites try to make sense of the war, sanctions and the new opportunities they have generated. Political decision-makers, diplomats and security professionals are searching for a new geopolitical identity and points of reference. [...]

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Alexander Khinshtein, the deputy pushing the national guard's legislative needs 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!