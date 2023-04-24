Your account has been succesfully created.
NORTH KOREA RUSSIA UKRAINE

Boxers and North Korean construction workers to help rebuild occupied regions of Ukraine

The Russian Head of State, Vladimir Putin, and the President of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev. © Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters
The Russian deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, is leveraging his contacts in the sports world to bolster his plans to rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine with the help of North Korean builders. [...] (490 words)
Published on 24/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

