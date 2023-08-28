Moscow region hires Serbian private soldiers for imminent deployment to Ukraine
Intelligence Online has obtained details of a secret operation from Moscow in Belgrade to recruit nearly 500 Balkan nationals to fight in Ukraine.
Read this article here:
The US Treasury pointed to the director of the Serbian security intelligence service's links with Russia and organised crime as the reasons for putting him on its sanctions list but, behind the scenes, it was his rivalry with his predecessor, Bratislav Gasic, which set matters in motion.
The Order of the Republic, a group of officers opposed to Putin's regime and the war in Ukraine, assisted in carrying out Wagner's plan from Rostov to Moscow, by organising FSB disinformation and mutinies. Intelligence Online has been able to confirm the details of this opportunistic alliance.
Despite official assurances that the mobilisation campaign is over, the Kremlin is making use of its regional administrative resources to bring in more troops. Different forms of pressure are being used to recruit at state-owned and parastatal companies and among vulnerable sections of the population.
The Order of the Republic are a network of Russian officers united in their opposition to Russia's war on Ukraine, and to Vladimir Putin's presidency. They have already struck several blows to the 'special military operation', under the watchful eye of Russia's intelligence services.
Since taking over the Serbian civil intelligence agency Bezbednosno-Informativna Agencija last December, the former interior minister has been keeping a low profile. So far, no new scandals have tainted the professional provocateur's time at the helm, much to his detractors surprise, and the agency has continued to operate out of the limelight.
The Russian deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, is leveraging his contacts in the sports world to bolster his plans to rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine with the help of North Korean builders.