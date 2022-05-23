Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UKRAINE

FSB still at forefront of intelligence gathering in Ukraine

Rumours abound about the leadership of the Russian security services deployed in Ukraine to back the military offensive and feed Moscow with intelligence from the field. [...] (341 words)
Issue dated 23/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
Spotlight
RUSSIA 07/03/2022

FSB, SVR, GRU: Russian intelligence faces up to its lack of foresight  Free

The first days of the offensives launched by Moscow against Ukraine revealed significant shortcomings in the Russian intelligence services. If, at the tactical level, the Spetsnaz and other 'little green men' were well-placed before the operations, their strategic and military plans were weakened by a series of individual biases. [...]
RUSSIA 22/07/2021

Viktor Zolotov secures new responsibilities for National Guard in Crimea 

Moscow has given new powers to its internal security paramilitary force, a rival to the FSB, amid military tensions in the Black Sea. Protection of the Crimean coast will be a priority for the force, headed by Vladimir Putin's trusted lieutenant Viktor Zolotov. [...]
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin.
Commander of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) Viktor Zolotov facing Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ KRE/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP

