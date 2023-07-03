Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA NORTH KOREA

Intense negotiations under way for Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing

Before the potential summit meeting between the Chinese and North Korean leaders at the end of this year, Chinese delegations are due to visit Pyongyang. Drawing on their common support for Russia in its war with Ukraine, the two want to put the improvement in their relations on an official footing. [...] (378 words)
Published on 03/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

