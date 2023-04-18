Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE RUSSIA

The thriving French networks of Russian deputy PM Khusnullin

The Russian deputy PM for construction and regional development Marat Khusnullin is very well-connected in France, counting among his valuable contacts former French minister Maurice Leroy, as well as Gérard Mestrallet, who headed a number of major French utility companies. [...] (522 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  The thriving French networks of Russian deputy PM Khusnullin 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!