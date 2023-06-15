Read this article here:
A Ukrainian parliamentary report has slammed the performance of the Economic Security Bureau, which took over some of the economic aspects of the internal intelligence service, the SBU's work last year, and has recommended replacing its chief.
The Ukrainian government has discreetly launched a parliamentary inquiry into possible financial wrongdoing by officers in charge of economic security. A number of services - including internal intelligence, the SBU, and economic security, the BEB - will be probed.