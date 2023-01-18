Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UKRAINE

Ukraine's economic security services under close scrutiny

The Ukrainian government has discreetly launched a parliamentary inquiry into possible financial wrongdoing by officers in charge of economic security. A number of services - including internal intelligence, the SBU, and economic security, the BEB - will be probed. [...] (540 words)
Issue dated 18/01/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces load a flat bed truck with boxes of US made FIM-92 Stinger missiles in Boryspil Airport in Kyiv on February 13, 2022. © Sergei Supinsky/AFP
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED STATES 30/08/2022

Kyiv strives to show Western donors it is monitoring weapons supplies 

Ukraine, encouraged by its partners, has put in place safeguards to reassure its US sponsor that it is properly managing the flow of military hardware into the country. One of the main ones is the temporary arms survey commission, which is overseen by Crimean de-occupation strategist Rustem Umerov. [...]

