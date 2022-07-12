Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE

Anti-corruption controls carried out on US weapons deliveries to Ukraine

The US and Ukraine are looking to provide a clearer framework for military supply deliveries and funding, with Washington seeking stronger guarantees from Kyiv on how funding and weapons are used. [...] (439 words)
Issue dated 12/07/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
US President Joe Biden at a NSC meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine, 24 February 2022. © Adam Schultz/White House via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
UNITED STATES UKRAINE 06/06/2022

Divisions growing in Washington over its role in war in Ukraine 

There is growing resistance to the flood of US aid being poured into Kyiv and the White House's strongly anti-Russia rhetoric. Meanwhile Kyiv is using all of the leverage it can to keep up the pressure in the US capital. [...]
UNITED STATES UKRAINE 07/02/2022

David P. Benton, the Ukrainian defence ministry's "StratCom" supremo 

Ever ready to provide Kyiv with increasingly visible military support, the US has also been sending academic and paramilitary experts to help the country get though its current tumultuous geopolitical crisis with Russia. These advisers can be found in the army's upper echelons as well as in the mysterious world of strategic communications. [...]
David P. Benton, a special adviser to Ukraine's defence ministry.
David P. Benton, a special adviser to Ukraine's defence ministry. © Institute for Security Governance

