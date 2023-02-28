Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
KUWAIT

Security service reform gives Kuwaiti interior ministry greater powers

Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. © Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
The Emir of Kuwait, who has begun a major reform of the security and intelligence services, has turned his attention to the national security service. He plans to place it under the authority of the interior ministry, which should further bolster that ministry's role. [...] (282 words)
Issue dated 28/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Security service reform gives Kuwaiti interior ministry greater powers 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!