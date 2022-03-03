Your account has been succesfully created.
Ex-Circinus executives forge new careers in Abu Dhabi

Circinus, which used to monitor social media for the UAE, has fallen from grace since its owner, Republican Party sponsor Eliot Broidy, ran afoul of foreign lobbying laws. But former executives of the company, including ex-CIA officers, continue to prosper both in Abu Dhabi and in Eastern Europe. [...] (458 words)
Issue dated 03/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
