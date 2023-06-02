Your account has been succesfully created.
KUWAIT

Bachar Kiwan gets UN consolation over his Kuwait conviction

The French-Syrian businessman, who is caught up in a scandal involving the Malaysian state fund 1MDB, may see a glimmer of hope in a recent decision by UN experts stating that the prison sentence against him was unlawful. The case has been brought to the World Bank's arbitration tribunal. [...] (299 words)
Published on 02/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

