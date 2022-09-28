Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spotlight
ALBANIA UNITED STATES MONACO RUSSIA

The FBI goes after former agents turned Deripaska consultants

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. © Laurent Gillieron/EPA/MaxPPP
The FBI is investigating a group of former agents who became private consultants after they left the Bureau. Some of these former officials have worked for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska through the secretive intelligence operator Walter Soriano. [...] (1419 words)
Issue dated 28/09/2022 Reading time 6 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

