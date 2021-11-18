Your account has been succesfully created.
CIA is hard at work behind the scenes in Kuwait

Washington is stepping up the involvement of its CIA agents stationed in the emirate, where the United States has strategic military bases. Charged with safeguarding American security interests, these agents have not been afraid to get involved in the internal affairs of the ruling family, which is beset by ongoing disputes. [...] (386 words)
Issue dated 18/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
