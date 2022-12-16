Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
JAPAN VATICAN

Japan tries charm offensive on Vatican City

The Japanese authorities have asked the Sasakawa Peace Foundation to resume its collaborative work with the Holy See as a way for Japan to play a role in negotiations between Pope Francis and Xi Jinping. [...] (324 words)
Issue dated 16/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, October 2022. © Vatican media/IPA Agency/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE VATICAN 12/12/2022

Pope courts Macron to mediate negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv 

Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Japan tries charm offensive on Vatican City 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!