RUSSIA UKRAINE

War in Ukraine puts Russia's Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch community under pressure

European branches of the Orthodox Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch religious community are very actively engaged in Ukraine, putting the movement's Russian branch in a tight spot with the Kremlin. [...] (465 words)
Issue dated 21/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
The Pope Francis with Leonid Sevastianov, the leader of the World Union of Old Believers, and his wife, the singer Svetlana Kasyan. © Indigo Publications
Spotlight
RUSSIA 27/06/2022

The Old Believers, Russia's informal diplomats in the Vatican 

While the majority of attempts at mediation between Russia and the West on Ukraine have failed, a communication channel with the Vatican remains. It is run by Leonid Sevastianov, a religious dissident and ex-consultant who is well-connected in Moscow. [...]

