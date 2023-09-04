EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Israel

Inside Mossad and Israeli Foreign Ministry's clash over Rome meeting with Libya

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. © Dumitri Doru/EPA/MaxPPP
In Israel, Mossad and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been at loggerheads ever since the August meeting in Italy between Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart received media coverage. Yet despite what has been reported, it's mainly the timing of this exchange that created tension. [...]
Published on 04/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Inside Mossad and Israeli Foreign Ministry's clash over Rome meeting with Libya 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!