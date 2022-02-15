Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT TURKEY

Abbas Kamel and Hakan Fidan's talks stumble on Libya and Muslim Brotherhood

Tension is rising between Egypt and Turkey's intelligence chiefs over Turkey's refusal to extradite suspected Muslim Brotherhood members and Erdogan's Libyan ambitions, differences that jeopardise an Egyptian-Turkish reconciliation. [...] (410 words)
Issue dated 15/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
  Abbas Kamel and Hakan Fidan's talks stumble on Libya and Muslim Brotherhood 

