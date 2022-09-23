Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
IRAQ TURKEY

Hakan Fidan makes his moves on Iraq's complex political chessboard

The Turkish spymaster, tasked with meeting Iraqi politicians, now stands accused of interfering in the country's internal affairs. But this hasn't stopped him discreetly calling for the formation of a government that would guarantee Ankara's security and economic interests. [...] (374 words)
Issue dated 23/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Hakan Fidan makes his moves on Iraq's complex political chessboard 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!