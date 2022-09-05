Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES IRAQ

Baghdad hires Vinson&Elkins to defend oil interests in Washington

Texas-based Vinson & Elkins, an energy sector international arbitration specialist, is helping the Central Iraqi state get its position across to the State Department while awaiting a ruling in its oil arbitration case against Turkey. [...] (349 words)
Issue dated 05/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

