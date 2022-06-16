Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES INDIA JAPAN

US uses Quad fellowship as brain gain ploy in the face of China

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, heads the Schmidt Futures Foundation.
Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, heads the Schmidt Futures Foundation. © Rod Lamkey - CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
With its team of former Boston Consulting Group staff on board, Schmidt Futures has begun selecting Australian, Indian and Japanese researchers to sponsor their study in the US. [...] (458 words)
Issue dated 16/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading

