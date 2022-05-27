Your account has been succesfully created.
Spymaster
RUSSIA

Russian intelligence official Ivan Tkachev does Sechin's financial counterintelligence bidding

Directorate K, the FSB's eyes on the oligarchs.
Directorate K, the FSB's eyes on the oligarchs. © Indigo Publications 2022
Western sanctions have boosted the K Department of the Economic Security Service, a branch of Russia's internal intelligence service, the FSB, in its efforts to rein in Russia's oligarchs. It has been headed for the past six years by General Ivan Tkachev, who is very close to Rosneft's boss Igor Sechin. [...] (556 words)
Issue dated 27/05/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
RUSSIA 10/05/2022

Igor Sechin's sanction-free protégé Roman Trotsenko digs Arctic corridor 

The government's accelerated funding for the Northern Transit Corridor is attracting major energy players to the project, including Roman Trotsenko, a long-time associate of the powerful Rosneft boss and honorary consul of Luxembourg, Igor Sechin. [...]
Head of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko attends the Congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia, 14 March 2019.
Head of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko attends the Congress of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia, 14 March 2019. © Maxim Shipenkov/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

