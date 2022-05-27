FSB still at forefront of intelligence gathering in Ukraine
Rumours abound about the leadership of the Russian security services deployed in Ukraine to back the military offensive and feed Moscow with intelligence from the field. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022
The government's accelerated funding for the Northern Transit Corridor is attracting major energy players to the project, including Roman Trotsenko, a long-time associate of the powerful Rosneft boss and honorary consul of Luxembourg, Igor Sechin. [...]
Russia has appointed rising intelligence star Sergei Korolev to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as it renews its membership with the regional alliance and ramps up efforts to counter various groups it qualifies as terrorist or extremist. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022