Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Russian spy to participate in UN roundtables on fighting organised crime

A domestic intelligence officer has joined the Russian delegation taking part in the United Nations working groups on fighting transnational organised crime. The spy will be particularly attentive to regulations and technical assistance solutions for tracking embezzled or corrupt assets. [...] (439 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

