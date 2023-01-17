Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA UZBEKISTAN

Equestrian sports chief Bakhrom Gaziev, a key cog in Tashkent's business networks

Keen to connect its business community with international investors, Uzbekistan's government is receiving informal help from equestrian sports administrator Bakhrom Gaziev, a protégé of President Mirziyoyev's inner circle who is close to some powerful Russian business leaders. [...] (302 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 03/02/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Equestrian sports chief Bakhrom Gaziev, a key cog in Tashkent's business networks 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!