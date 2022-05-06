Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

King David hotel, a spies' den central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

King David Hotel, Jerusalem.
© Indigo publications
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the King David hotel in Jerusalem. It's a setting that has borne witness to the Israeli-Palestinian upheaval and where spymasters skulk behind the scenes. [...] (482 words)
Issue dated 06/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
