FRANCE ISRAEL TURKEY

Paris takes tentative step towards world's drone capitals Tel Aviv and Istanbul

The war in Ukraine has revived a global interest in drone technology, a revolution which Paris has missed. Keen to remedy this situation, French companies have recently been reaching out to the most "combat-proven" ecosystems in the field in Israel and Turkey. [...] (352 words)
Issue dated 06/04/2022
International Dealmaking

Further reading
FRANCE TURKEY 10/12/2021

French small businesses court Turkish drone industry 

France's complex relations with Turkey did not stop Business France, promoter of French businesses worldwide, from going ahead with a French entrepreneurs' trip to Turkey in November. The delegation met with Turkish aerospace players, including military drone manufacturer Uevera, on the lookout for future cooperation opportunities. [...]
Business France accompanied a delegation of French entrepreneurs to Turkey from 2 to 4 November 2021.
Business France accompanied a delegation of French entrepreneurs to Turkey from 2 to 4 November 2021. © Business France Turquie/LinkedIn

