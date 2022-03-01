Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
CHINA ISRAEL

After Tel Aviv's underground service, Israel grows wary of further Chinese investment

Chinese company CRTG made tunnels in Tel Aviv's soon-to-be completed metro.
Chinese company CRTG made tunnels in Tel Aviv's soon-to-be completed metro. © CRTG website crtg.com
Israel has ruled out further Chinese involvement in Tel Aviv's underground transport network, indicating its determination to halt further inroads into its economy. But some major infrastructure is already in Chinese hands. [...] (385 words)
Issue dated 01/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  After Tel Aviv's underground service, Israel grows wary of further Chinese investment 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!