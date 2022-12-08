Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

Russian defence group Rostec cosseted by the Kremlin and the Duma

The Rostec Logo on the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 (SPIEF 2022), on June 2022.
The Rostec Logo on the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 (SPIEF 2022), on June 2022. © Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Within the Russian state security apparatus, everything is being done to keep the arms conglomerate up and running. The Kremlin has given the intelligence services the green light to place new orders with it, while the State Duma has eased restrictions on public sector ordering procedures. [...] (397 words)
Issue dated 08/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

