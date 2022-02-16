Your account has been succesfully created.
BAHRAIN ISRAEL

Bahrain draws on Israeli cyber tech

Bahrain's new ambassador to Tel Aviv Khaled al-Jalahma (centre) visited the premises of Ofir Hason's Israeli cyber training specialist Cybergym on 8 February.
Bahrain's new ambassador to Tel Aviv Khaled al-Jalahma (centre) visited the premises of Ofir Hason's Israeli cyber training specialist Cybergym on 8 February. © Khaled al-Jalahma/Twitter
Bahrain's new ambassador to Israel Khaled Al Jalahma has launched straight into a tour of Israel's tech industry. The Belgian arm of Israeli defence firm Elta Systems has already been selected to supply Bahraini forces with its counter-drone system DroneGuard. [...] (274 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Bahrain draws on Israeli cyber tech 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!