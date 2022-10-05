Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ITALY

Italian ex-MP Tofalo launches business diplomacy firm

Former Italian MP of the Five Star Movement Angelo Tofalo.
Former Italian MP of the Five Star Movement Angelo Tofalo. © Insidefoto di andrea staccioli/Alamy banque d'images
After 10 years on Italy's parliamentary intelligence committee or at the defence ministry, former Five Star Movement MP Angelo Tofalo has launched AT Agency, hoping to capitalise on his Italian and foreign industry contacts. [...] (372 words)
Issue dated 05/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Italian ex-MP Tofalo launches business diplomacy firm 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!