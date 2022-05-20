Italian intelligence services woo academia
Italy's DIS, which coordinates intelligence and answers to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, is looking to establish stronger ties between Italy's research and intelligence worlds. [...]
Following the row over the decision of the current head of Italian intelligence services, Elisabetta Belloni, to run for president, prime minister Mario Draghi has signed a new decree limiting former intelligence chiefs' rights to take up posts in the private sector. [...]
