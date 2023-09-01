EN FR
Chopstick Prati, a new Roman haunt for Italian agents

Chopstick Prati
Chopstick Prati © Chopstick Prati/Facebook
All over the world, there are places where spies like to gather not only to eat and drink but also to swap notes and meet their contacts. This week, Intelligence Online samples a new Asian restaurant in Rome's Prati district, a stone's throw away from the Vatican and a branch of the DIS. [...]
Published on 01/09/2023

