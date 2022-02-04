Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
FRANCE

The complex task of replacing DGSE head Bernard Emié

DGSE Director Bernard Emié.
DGSE Director Bernard Emié. © Ludovic marin/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
After a reign set to coincide with Macron's five-year term, Bernard Emié's succession at the head of the DGSE is currently being prepared. Potential candidates are flocking to apply, but the incumbent will have to take on major projects, all within a DGSE in a state of flux.
Issue dated 04/02/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator (CNRLT), Laurent Nunez. © Philippe de Poulpiquet/Photo PQR/Le Parisien/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE 10/01/2022

French presidency's intelligence coordinator given authority over ministries 

France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator, who has long had a marginal role, has been given a position of new authority in the intelligence community. The holder of the post, former junior interior minister Laurent Nunez, recently won a ruling from prime minister Jean Castex which gives him authority over ministries previously used to acting independently on intelligence questions.

