Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The DGSE is officially absent from Multi-Int data platform projects being developed by the defence and interior minstries. However, while continuing to go it alone, the external intelligence service is quietly playing a role in other services' projects. [...]
According to our sources, several companies that work for the French intelligence community, including EarthCube and Aleph Networks, are preparing investment rounds. Both French and foreign institutional and private investors could take stakes, much to the consternation of the companies' government clients in France. [...]