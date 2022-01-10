Your account has been succesfully created.
French presidency's intelligence coordinator given authority over ministries

France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator (CNRLT), Laurent Nunez.
France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator (CNRLT), Laurent Nunez. © Philippe de Poulpiquet/Photo PQR/Le Parisien/MaxPPP
France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator, who has long had a marginal role, has been given a position of new authority in the intelligence community. The holder of the post, former junior interior minister Laurent Nunez, recently won a ruling from prime minister Jean Castex which gives him authority over ministries previously used to acting independently on intelligence questions. [...] (619 words)
Issue dated 10/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence
