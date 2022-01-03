Macron gets intelligence services battle ready to protect elections from potential foreign interference
Because of its broad scope, the French financial intelligence service Tracfin, if used well, could become a handy intelligence warfare tool. But after Maryvonne Le Brignonen's controversial directorship the unit is facing numerous challenges, both internal and external. [...]
With four months to go before the French presidential elections, Sahar and Storyzy, two start-ups backed in their early days by the French armed forces ministry, are leading the field for contracts to equip the DGSI and Viginum - the second on the advice of the first - with cyber systems to fight fake news. [...]
France's new anti-fake news service Viginum has been allocated €4m to procure technology and hire 25 additional staff in signs which suggest the service is poised to work more closely with the French intelligence community. [...]
The French government is organising its intelligence services' push against foreign disinformation. The General secretariat for defense and national security laid in early August the roles military intelligence and domestic intelligence will play within the newly formed Operational committee against information manipulation (Colmi). [...]
The Drones project, developed in part by Aleph Networks, will help France's military intelligence analysts better understand network dynamics and monitor influence and propaganda operations. The tool will also be rolled out for use by the private sector. [...]
Fears over China's interest in New Caledonia has been gradually creeping into France's security apparatus. The French archipelago offers a life-size test of Paris' capacity to assert its position as a Pacific Ocean power opposite China. [...]