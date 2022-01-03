Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Macron gets intelligence services battle ready to protect elections from potential foreign interference

Unlike previous presidential polls, the Elysée is mobilising intelligence services on an unprecedented scale to secure the next election. Behind France's dedicated new agency Viginum, the DGSE, the DGSI and Tracfin are actively trying to prevent new foreign interferences. [...] (729 words)
Issue dated 03/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
