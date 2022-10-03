Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
FRANCE

DGSE, French DNI, Personal Chief of Staff: Macron set to fill three top national security jobs

Former National Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Laurent Nuñez and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Former National Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Laurent Nuñez and French President Emmanuel Macron. © Sébastien Muylaert/MaxPPP
As current events impose an increasingly security-oriented agenda, President Emmanuel Macron will soon have three of the top jobs in the French intelligence and defence community to fill. [...] (755 words)
Issue dated 03/10/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  DGSE, French DNI, Personal Chief of Staff: Macron set to fill three top national security jobs 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!