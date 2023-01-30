Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE

France's Benoit Puga tests private sector waters at Geomines and Erys

Benoît Puga, former chief of staff to Sarkozy and Hollande.
Benoît Puga, former chief of staff to Sarkozy and Hollande. © Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA/MaxPPP
Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande's former private military chief of staff is starting to pick up contracts in the private sector. [...] (203 words)
Issue dated 30/01/2023

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading

