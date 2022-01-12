Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Elysée Palace weighs in to solve French intel staffing woes

Understaffed units, top-heavy management, recruitment difficulties and brain drain are among the human resources challenges that intelligence coordinator Laurent Nunez's team has been entrusted with tackling. [...] (645 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator (CNRLT), Laurent Nunez. © Philippe de Poulpiquet/Photo PQR/Le Parisien/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE 10/01/2022

French presidency's intelligence coordinator given authority over ministries 

France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator, who has long had a marginal role, has been given a position of new authority in the intelligence community. The holder of the post, former junior interior minister Laurent Nunez, recently won a ruling from prime minister Jean Castex which gives him authority over ministries previously used to acting independently on intelligence questions. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Elysée Palace weighs in to solve French intel staffing woes 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!